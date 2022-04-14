Time and again some notable space movies have been made across the globe. Experience some of the out-of-the-world movies venturing into space in the 21st century on OTT, this upcoming long weekend. Space movies might be your only escape this summer season. So retire into your space shuttles (home) and binge these must-watch space movies of the 21st century on OTT.

Here is a list of must-watch space expedition movies of the 21st century on OTT.

#1 Gravity (2013)

Gravity is a highly recommended space thriller. This Sandra Bullock starrer space drama is a must-watch movie. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, this movie revolves around two astronauts who work together to survive after they are stranded in space. This movie has a high repeat value and if you haven’t watched it yet, you are missing out on a lot.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Interstellar (2014)

Need we say more than the fact that this movie is directed by Christopher Nolan? This space adventure shows Anne Hathaway in a new light which is well received by the audience. Movie buffs go gaga over this film even years after it was made. Hans Zimmer did a terrific job with the soundtrack which still rings in our ears. The father-daughter emotional aspect is a nice ring to a sci-fi film that works wonders. This film has blown people’s minds for generations.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Martian (2015)

Matt Damon delivers a fabulous performance in this space drama directed by Ridley Scott. This is one of the best space movies suggested right along with Gravity and Interstellar. This is about an astronaut stranded on Mars who must find his way back to the Earth. This also comes under one of the best survival films.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#4 First Man (2018)

This brilliant movie is adapted from the book ‘First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong’. It chronicles his life and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969. This movie is directed by Damien Chazelle and received critical appreciation.

OTT Platform: YouTube (Paid)

#5 The Midnight Sky (2020)

George Clooney acted and directed in this space drama cum sci-fi thriller. It is based on the book ‘Good Morning, Midnight’. This is a post-apocalyptic tale that follows, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he tries to stop some astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#6 Stowaway (2021)

Directed by Joe Penna, it is a sci-fi thriller space drama film starring Anna Kendrick, Shamier Anderson, and Daniel Dae Kim. These three play the role of crew members on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on board. It is a must-watch film recently released on Netflix.

OTT Platform: Netflix

