Some say it’s the skill of the locals, while others say it’s the water of the Godavari river, but we still do not know the secret behind the great taste of the local cuisine of Rajahmundry. If you are someone who likes to explore various cuisines, Rajahmundry is not very far away from Vizag. Plan a Sunday long drive with friends and we are sure you will be in love. We have curated a list of must-try restaurants in Rajahmundry, so you don’t waste your time hunting.

Scroll down for Rajahmundry’s must-try restaurants.

#1 Barramundi

Located on the Jawaharlal Nehru road, where international dishes are presented in a casual, easygoing environment with outdoor seating. The ambience is noteworthy and the continental food is a must-try. Buffalo chicken wings and honey chilly potatoes are highly recommended dishes here.

#2 Sitara Coffee House

Coffee lover? look no further. This coffee house is not only famous for its coffee but also for one of the best Chinese food in town. This is another popular place among the locals for vegetarians, located in Tyagaraja Nagar. Another similar option is the Manjeera Sarovar Premiere which is a great place for non-vegetarian food.

#3 Srikanya Comfort

There used to be a branch of this restaurant in Vizag too that we all miss now. It is worth planning a trip to Rajahmundry for this restaurant. Ghee mutton roast and biryanis are very famous here. Do not miss this must-try restaurant located in Seshayya Metta if you happen to be in town.

#4 Vivek Biryani

You can ask any native and they will point you to this place as it has one of the best biryanis in Rajahmundry. Located in Durganagar, this is a local restaurant, which might not be a great place to sit and eat but their biryani is definitely worth giving a shot.

#5 Rajahmundry Rose Milk

The moment we say Rajahmundry, we are reminded of its famous rose milk. Luckily, there is one stall in Vizag too. But nothing can beat the authentic local flavour from the streets of Rajahmundry. If you happen to be in town, it is almost a sin to not try its famous rose milk. Another local drink you can try is Artos.

Comment below with your favourite must-try restaurants in Rajahmundry.