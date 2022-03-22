More than 2,000 households have been benefitted from the drinking water project launched by Vedanta’s Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd (VGCB). As a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the BOT operator at the Visakhapatnam Port installed a 4,000 LPH capacity RO plant which is aimed to provide clean drinking water to the local communities at a nominal price. Vedanta’s CSR initiative in Visakhapatnam was attended by various eminent people.

The operation and maintenance of the plant have been handed over to the Old Town Development Committee, Visakhapatnam after proper installation. A self-sustainable project, which was inaugurated by the Honorable Mayor of Visakhapatnam Smt. Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari will run on the minimal charges collected for the water dispensed. The plant maintenance and operations are said to be paid for in the same manner. Vedanta’s CSR initiative in Visakhapatnam, the communities efforts, and VGCB’s COVID relief efforts were appreciated by the Honorable Mayor.

Mr C Sateesh Kumar, Dy CEO at VGCB, Dr Mohammed Sadiq, Corporator of 39th Ward, Mr Vurukuti Narayana Rao, Corporator of 29th Ward, along with other eminent people participated in the inauguration of this CSR self-sustainable model launched by VGCB.

The Deputy CEO of Vedanta, Mr C Sateesh Kumar said that they solely believe in community development as it is an important aspect of their business philosophy. the company’s aim is to contribute maximum towards community development and ensure robust & transparent stakeholder engagement.

Vedanta’s VGCB is an integrated port terminal at Visakhapatnam Port Authority. Vedanta’s VGCB has previously implemented various other CSR community development programs in Visakhapatnam including COVID relief initiatives, education programs, etc.