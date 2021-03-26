The recently held municipal polls in Visakhapatnam saw the YSRCP emerge victorious in 58 wards of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), to claim the majority and elect one of its Corporators to the prestigious Mayor post. On 18 March, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumar, who had won as the Corporator of the 11th Ward, was announced as the new Mayor of the GVMC. Swearing in as the second woman Mayor of the city, Ms Kumari vowed to strive towards developing Visakhapatnam as a smart city.

Before attaining the status of a greater city, Visakhapatnam had four Mayors lead its civic body. NSN Reddy, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), became the first Mayor of 50 wards in 1981. While Mr Reddy served the post until 1986, the special officer rule was implemented for one year. In 1987, DV Subba Rao, of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was elected as the Mayor of the city and served until 1992. Following this, the special office rule once again came into force until 1995 before Sabbam Hari, of the Indian National Congress (INC), made it to the Mayor’s seat. Soon after his tenure of five years, in 2000, Rajana Ramani, of INC, became the first woman Mayor of Visakhapatnam.

The city attained greater city status in 2005. In the following municipal elections in 2007, P Janardhan of 2007 became the Mayor. And after a long gap of 14 years, municipal polls were once again held this year, in which, the YSRCP won the majority.

List of Mayors in Visakhapatnam