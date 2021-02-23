With uncertainty inflicted upon viewers, thrillers are full of conflict and unexpected twists. With well-crafted storylines capturing the audience’s complete attention and adrenaline-pumping sequences, Malayalam cinema has been offering some great gems over the past few decades. To offer a nail-biting experience to the cine-goers, not one but three Malayalam thriller movies released last week. As always, we have compiled the list for you.

List of three must-watch Malayalam thriller movies that released last week:

#1 Love

After painting a warm, fuzzy, and slice-of-life picture of ‘love’ in his debut film ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’, Director, Khalid Rahman, delves into its murkier side with his latest outing – Love. The 91-minute, genre-bending film, has Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan play the lead characters Anoop and Deepthi. The filmmaker cleverly crafts the screenplay into a psychological game, making it an interesting watch.

Where to Watch: Netflix

#2 Midnight Murders

The Telugu dubbed version of the Malayalam film Anjaam Pathiraa, revolves around police being on trail of a serial killer. As a psychologist joins forces with the Kochi Police to hunt down the criminal, the mystery unravels with spectacular plot twists. Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, ‘Midnight Murders’ is a gritty tale that keeps you invested with the proceedings.

Where to Watch: Aha

#3 Drishyam 2: The Resumption

Starring Malayalam Super Star, Mohanlal, the film is the sequel to the widely appreciated 2013-flick Drishyam. Set six years after the events of the first film, Georgekutty is back to save his family from yet another police investigation. With Mohanlal’s impeccable acting and edge-on-the-seat twists, Jeethu Joseph’s new crime drama is certainly a satisfying sequel to a spectacular first film.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video