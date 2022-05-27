It’s Friday and it’s time to catch up on this week’s dose of entertainment. From comedy and drama to thriller there is a movie in every genre awaiting you this weekend. If you are in Vizag and have no other plans for the weekend, catch these movies at the theatres near you. You could probably go on a movie marathon with friends.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres today.

#1 F3: Fun and Frustration

With a huge success with its first part, this comedy-drama is back to tickle your bones. Promising a higher dose of entertainment, the second part of the franchise released a promising trailer earlier this month. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the cast of the movie includes Daggubati Venkatesh, Tamannaah, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. Watch the movie to relax your mind from the week-long stress.

#2 Anek

The trailer of this thriller mystery nailed it and has had all fans anticipating its release. With its release at the theatres today, we for one are excited to watch this Ayushman Khurrana starrer. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the cast also includes Andrea Kevichusa and JD Chakravarthy in prominent roles. The movie is about an undercover cop on a mission to gain peace in Northeast India.

#3 Top Gun: Maverick

The English action adventure tells the story of Peter Maverick Mitchel. After 30 years of service as one of the top Navy aviators, he is assigned to train a group of graduates. He is forced to confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears. Catch the movie at theatres for an immersive experience into his world. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the cast includes Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connelly in prominent roles.

#4 Black

Releasing tomorrow, the adventure movie directed by GB Krishna take you through the story of a young cop. A mysterious murder changes his life altogether. The cast of the movie includes Aadi, Vennela Kishore an Darshana Banik in lead roles. Watch the movie at a theatre near you this weekend in Vizag for some thrilling adventure.

#5 John Luther

The investigation thriller Malayalam movie is directed by Abhijith Joseph and is ready to entertain you this weekend. The cast of the movie includes Jayasurya, Drishya Raghunath, Tanvi Ram and others in prominent roles. The director tells the story of John Luther. The review so far looks promising as netizens call the movie a winner.

Let us know in the comments below which of these movies you are eagerly waiting to watch.