Most of us are in love with the magical combination of rain and food. Whenever it rains, we do two things – play some songs, from curated rainy day playlists, and munch on some hot snacks. The monsoon season automatically sees more and more people in Vizag coming out of their houses and checking off popular street food joints in their area. During the rains, when temperatures come down, most of us prefer having something hot or spicy to eat. With a lot of rain happening in the city in the past few weeks, the weather is perfect for people to enjoy their favourite street food.

Here are some scrumptious street food that we love to eat during the monsoon:

#1 Maggi

A hot plate of Maggi noodles goes well down our throats when it is raining. And Vizag has plenty of roadside stalls where you can get Maggi, be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Loyal to the flavour of Vizag, the street Maggi here is a touch spicy than usual.

#2 Muri mixture

When it rains in Vizag, many of us flock to RK Beach and get ourselves muri mixture to eat. It’s not just the perfect beach snack but also the perfect monsoon snack.

#3 Roasted Corn

Not just in Vizag but throughout the country, roasted corn, or bhutta, is highly popular as street food to have during monsoon. Adding a coating of red chilli masala powder and salt, with a dash of squeezed lemon, certainly does the trick. However, there are a few who also like to have American sweet corn.

#4 Sizzlers

Piping-hot sizzlers or kebabs right off the stoke, added with some chutney, is just what we need. The kebabs joint at AS Raja Ground is one of the best places to have this delicacy.

#5 Bajji/Pakoda

Bajji is one of the most popular street food in Vizag and the rest of Andhra Pradesh. It’s spicy, hot and just the perfect thing to have when it’s raining. Mirchi bajjis and onion pakodas are monsoon specialities and are eaten a lot in Vizag.

#6 Punugulu

One of the authentic Vizag street food, Punugulu is widely available on city roads. Eating a plate of Punugulu with coconut chutney gives foodgasm to the people of Vizag. And adding rain to the equation only makes this experience better. The words LIC Punugulu are two of the most popular words in the city and for a reason.

#7 Samosa

Eating a samosa stuffed with potato, and topped with tomato ketchup or tamarind chutney, might be a North-Indian thing but it’s equally common in Vizag. Around these parts, onion samosas are also eaten by quite a few people.

#8 Chaat

You cannot talk about monsoon street food and not talk about the many varieties of chaat. From dahi chaat to papdi chaat to samosa chaat, every variety is just as good and value-for-money. And the pani puri craze in the city is something that sticks during the monsoon.

#9 Masala Tea

Ending with some hot beverages. If you ask people to list down their favourite drinks to have during rain, tea would be on the top of that list. And masala tea in particular is just what the people of Vizag need on a cold, rainy day. It goes perfectly with almost any snack we pick to eat.

#10 Coffee

People who don’t like tea prefer coffee. Vizag and coffee have a lot of shared history. Araku Coffee is world-famous and we can all enjoy it in the city as well. Filter coffee is another good option. If you’re looking for amazing filter coffee in Vizag, the place you need to go is Kumbakonam Degree Coffee at RK Beach.

Any other monsoon street food in Vizag that should be added to this list?