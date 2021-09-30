Visakhapatnam brings about an emotion, for several known and unknown reasons, to those who set foot here. Caught between the loss of words, and the extreme difficulty to convey overwhelming gratitude, we often fail to put forth our thoughts and experiences of the love we have for Vizag. While we delve deeper into this, we have jotted down five of the many things about Vizag we absolutely love.

#1 Kailasagiri View Point

Not every city has a Kailasagiri Hill situated at 173 meters (568 feet) overlooking the entire city of Vizag. The sea view from the hilltop offers a rhythmic pulse that is unmatched by any other part of nature. While the murmuring of the waves can only be heard from the beachside, the real voice of the waves can be heard by a nature lover sitting on the hilltop. With a pristine blue sea from one corner, Kailasagiri also offers a unique view of Tenneti Park. One can also enjoy the green pastures of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, and Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, located below.

#2 Bheemili Beach Road Strip

Bheemili Beach road strip is a reliever from the city’s traffic woes and narrow stretches. This 24 km long stretch along the seashore offers ample opportunities to go for long drives against the breeze – calling from the seas. This road strip is also an eventful one with the celebrations of a two day ‘Bheemili Utsav’ in Bheemunipatnam town of Visakhapatnam District. The entire Bheemili Beach road stretch is entirely decked up with a number of events, such as the most awaited bullock cart race, and competitions, like boxing and volleyball, for the local youth.

#3 Cosmopolitanism

For someone who moves to Vizag for studies or work, the city becomes a home away from home and provides a bonhomie environment to get comfortable. Apart from the Telugu speaking people, Odiyas, Bengalis, Malayalis, Tamilians, Punjabis, Gujaratis, and several other national and international citizens co-exist in complete harmony. Vizag is just the balance of everything – commercial yet hospitable, cosmopolitan yet traditional, expanding but not overcrowded, and eternally conducive yet ever-growing. The city has an industrial flair to invite, offers multi cuisines to sustain, and eventually connects people to create an everlasting bond. A bond beyond the region, and irrespective of creed, religion and race.

#4 City With Many Names & Attributes

A city gets various names for what it can attribute, and Vizag has accumulated a bunch of them. From calling it a Port City, to now referring to it as the City of Emerging Entrepreneurs, Visakhapatnam has come a long way. The earliest name ‘City Of Destiny’ was attributed by the many people who deem it a good fortune to have stayed here. Apart from it being referred to as the Steel City, and the City of Lights, Vizag is also called Superlative City. This name is attributed towards the industrial and military might as well as hot traffic that the city receives throughout the year.

#5 Mountains & Beaches

Vizag is a city where you don’t need to choose between mountains and beaches. On a day when you take a quiet and peaceful walk on the smooth sandy beaches, you can trek the hilltops to have an eagle’s eye view of the entire city. From the beaches, while you can watch the sunrise far in the horizon and appreciate the beauty that is reflected in the waters, the Vizag peaks allow you to escape the mad city rush and bask in the warmth.