A good man went too soon. Disbelief and shock marked this date last year. A year has passed and not a day since then has passed without #SSR or #JusticeForSSR trending on Twitter. A meritorious physics student that Sushant Singh Rajput was, it was only his passion that scaled his growth from an engineer to a background dancer, then, a TV star to one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. From the interviews that went ablaze post 14 June, it’s evident that Sushant had a tryst with very broad topics like neuroscience, biology, acting, non-fiction on science and cinema.

In his glorious years in the industry, Sushant Singh Rajput gave so many amazing performances, both on-screen and onstage. He started off by learning dancing from Shiamak Davar and later plowed his way into the television space. Sushant’s first ever serial was ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil’, and he subsequently played the lead role in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which brought him to the doorsteps of Bollywood. Debuting in 2013 with the film Kai Po Che, Sushant immediately impressed everyone with his performance.

In 2016, he rose to fame with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Even though we miss him physically and all the films he would roll out year after year, Sushant has left a legacy for all of us to cherish. On such a day when all are coming together to give him his due respect, here is a compilation of the 5 songs that show Sushant Singh Rajput was not just an incredible actor but also a highly skilled dancer.

#1. Gulabi

Sushant was not just dancing in the movies but also at award shows, captivating audiences with his slick moves. One such performance came at the finale of Miss India 2017. Sushant danced on the song Gulabi from his movie Shuddh Desi Romance. Quick, energetic, and precise synchronization marked his dance.

#2. Main Tera Boyfriend

This song saw the who is who of the industry come together for the song. Along with Sushant, the song featured Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Kriti Sanon. The song is from the Bollywood film Raabta.

#3. Sweetheart

A happy and eventful song, the song Sweetheart is from the 2018 film Kedarnath. The song saw budding actor Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput shake a leg or two in the film. The graceful steps done by Sushant are still imitated at marriage events and celebrations.

#4. Prem Pujari

A traditional folk song that Prem Pujari is, the song witnessed Jacqueline Fernandez, Amartya Bobo, Amit M and Akasa S come together for the song. The song is from the film 2019 Bollywood film Drive. The song also witnessed few gymnastic stunts performed by Sushant which got him serious health injuries.

#5. Dil Bechara Title Track

The film Dil Bechara will go down as one of the most melancholic films in the history of Bollywood. This was the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. The pandemic had its toll on the film and it was released on 24 July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. While he was no more to witness the success of the film, the film received positive reviews from all corners. Little did Sushant know that this would be his last song.

You are dearly missed, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Indian film industry has lost a star that was about to shine over the whole world.