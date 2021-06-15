The Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department of AP Government has released a recruitment notification to fill in the vacancies for the role of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist. The notification announces recruitment for the 453 vacancies for the aforesaid role. Interested applicants can submit their online applications via the official website.

The recruitment is open from 14 June 2021 till 28 June 2021. There is an application fee of Rs. 1500/- for OC and BC candidates, and a fee of Rs. 1000/- for SC & ST candidates.

Openings in each discipline

The 453 vacancies are provisional and subject to increase or decrease without any prior information. Specialty wise vacancies are as follows:

S.No Specialty No. of Vacancies 1 Gynecology 269 2 Pediatrics 11 3 Anesthesia 64 4 General Medicine 30 5 General Surgery 16 6 Orthopedics 12 7 Pathology 05 8 Ophthalmology 09 9 Radiology 21 10 Psychiatry 02 11 Dermatology 06 12 E.N. T 08 Total 453

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates taking part in the recruitment applying for the post must have passed PG Degree/ Diploma/ DNB in that particular specialty or its equivalent and such candidates must be registered on a permanent basis with the AP State Medical Council in India Constituted under MCI Act.

Age Limit:

The candidates applying for the post must also meet the requirement of having an upper age limit of 42 years. Age will be reckoned as on 1 July 2021 with relaxations as applicable.

Relaxations will be as follows:-

For SC, ST, BC candidates: 05 (Five) years For Ex-service Men: 03 (Three) years in addition to the length of service in armed forces. For differently-abled persons: 10 (Ten) years The maximum age limit is 50 years with all relaxations put together.

Remuneration

A consolidated amount of Rs. 53,500/- per month will be paid during the three years’ probation period. After satisfactory completion of three years’ probation period, regular pay and allowances along with non-practicing allowance at 15 percent of the basic pay per month will be allowed.

For more information read the Notification here.