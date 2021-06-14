While the third wave of the pandemic is likely to affect children, the rise in cases of post-Covid complications such as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) in children is giving a worry to the parents in Vizag. Doctors have advised parents to keep an eye on children if the children start forming symptoms of fever, rashes and a few more. According to the officials at KGH in Vizag, there are about 15 cases of children who got treated with MIS at KGH in the last month. The third wave which is seen to affect children is likely to get affected with MIS-C post-Covid. Doctors say that antibodies developed in children post-Covid are affecting the children’s health especially the heart, lungs.

There are different symptoms seen in different age groups. While children below 5 years are showing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, pain in the stomach, skin rash, feeling unusually tired, fast heartbeat, rapid breathing, redness in eyes and heart breathing, children above 5 years are showing symptoms of redness of lips and tongue, formation of glands under the neck, loss of haemoglobin, heart problem and blood clots. If such symptoms continue for more than 24 hours, then they should consult the doctors. Early diagnosis of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is found to reduce morbidity.

Doctors also advise parents not to neglect fever in their children if it continues for more than two days. “Children affected with Covid-19 are showing symptoms of MIS within 2-6 weeks after recovery. Children suffering from fever continuing for more than three days are to be immediately tested, as there are chances of being affected with MIS,” said KGH Paediatric Department Professor Dr. Rama Ganesh. Professor Ganesh also said that this syndrome found in children under 15 years is to be treated immediately, otherwise, it may affect their heart, lungs and need ICU treatment.