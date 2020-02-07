5 hygiene habits recommended by Ministry of Health to reduce the risk of Coronavirus

The demons of Coronavirus have been spreading their tentacles thick and fast all across the globe. Originating in the Wuhan city of China, the deadly disease has already claimed over 600 lives and affected more than 30,000 people. Earlier this month, India too registered its first case of Coronavirus, with a student in Kerala testing positive for the disease. As the public remains panic-stricken, the Ministry of Health of the Government of India, on Friday, recommended a few hygiene habits to reduce the risk of Novel Coronavirus.

From advising individuals to clean their hands frequently to suggesting proper cooking of meat and eggs, here are the 5 hygiene habits recommended by the Ministry of Health to reduce the risk of Novel Coronavirus.

Frequently clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw the tissue away immediately and wash hands

Avoid close contact with anyone that has fever and cough

Thoroughly cook meat and eggs

Avoid unprotected contact with live wild or farm animals

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), common signs of Coronavirus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.