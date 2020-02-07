4 remake films in Telugu that are eagerly awaited in 2020

Telugu film audiences are up for another set of remakes from other languages, after Jaanu. The remake of Tamil movie ’96’ has opened to positive reviews from the audiences on Friday. From Naarappa to Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, here’s a list of a few more exciting remake films in Telugu that are expected to light up the screens in the coming months of 2020.

#1 Pink- #PSPK26

Pawan Kalyan makes his way back into the movies, with the remake of the popular Hindi movie – Pink. The original version had starred Amitabh Bachchan as a formidable lawyer, along with Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The movie was a sensitive take on how the Indian law handles issues of sexual harassment and consent. The Telugu remake of Pink, which is likely to be titled as ‘Vakeel Saab’, has already set the T-town abuzz, given the fact that it’ll be marking Pawan Kalyan’s return to films after a gap of over two years.

#2 Asuran- Naarappa

The first look for Tamil movie Asuran’s Telugu remake, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, took the social media by storm. Asuran, which caught the eyes with its raw and hard-hitting storytelling, turned out to be the biggest hit in Dhanush’s career. Titled as ‘Naarappa’ in the Telugu version, Venkatesh’s look as a vengeful villager seems mighty convincing. The movie also sees director Srikanth Addala make a comeback after Brahmotsavam.

#3 Maheshinte Prathikaram- Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

The hit Malayalam film, which was led by a terrific Fahaad Fassil, is being made for the Telugu audience by Arka media. Starring actor Satyadev, who has been on a roll with his recent Gods of Dharmapuri and Brochevarevarura, will be seen playing the main man. Titled Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, the Telugu remake is being directed by C/O Kancherapalem fame Venkatesh Maha.

#4 Thadam- Red

Starring Arun Vijay in a dual role, Thadam proved to be a smash hit in Kollywood last year. Titled as ‘Red’ in Telugu, it stars Ram Pothineni as the lead with director Kishore Tirumala helming the movie. The duo has worked together previously and delivered movies like Nenu Sailaja and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi. Here’s hoping the duo is back with another successful flick.