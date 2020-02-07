Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to sanction $3 billion loan to Andhra Pradesh

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has agreed to sanction a loan of $3 billion for taking up several development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Beijing-based AIIB’s Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer D J Pandian, Director-General- Investment Operations, U N Pang and Principal Social Development Specialist Somnath Basu visited Amaravati on Thursday to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After the meeting, the news of the partnership was made official via a tweet from the AP CMO’s handle. “Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank delegates met Hon’ble Chief Minister @ysjagan at the secretariat, today. AIIB has agreed to sanction a loan of $3 Billion to Andhra Pradesh Government for taking up development projects.” the tweet read.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank delegates met Hon’ble Chief Minister @ysjagan at the secretariat, today. @AIIB_Official has agreed to sanction a loan of $3 Billion to Andhra Pradesh Government for taking up development projects. pic.twitter.com/6I4zcCwx9r — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) February 6, 2020

During the meeting, CM Jagan told the AIIB officials that Andhra Pradesh intends to utilise the funds for various developmental projects, major ones being the construction of ports at Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam in Srikakulam and Krishna districts, respectively. Construction of ports, airports, roads, water grid, and irrigation projects would also be taken up, the CM told the delegation.

The agreement from AIIB comes months after the World Bank had dropped the $300 million worth financial aid to Amaravati.