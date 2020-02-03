See Pics: Mercedes-Benz Silver Star facility in Visakhapatnam

Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has opened its first outlet in Visakhapatnam. Here’s what awaits you at this Silver Star facility.

Walking in

The German automaker’s latest facility marks its 96th outlet in 48 cities across India. Set up with an investment of Rs 3.5 crore, the Mercedes-Benz store in Visakhapatnam sprawls over 30,000 sq.ft and boasts of state of the art equipment.

On offer

The Mercedes-Benz facility in Visakhapatnam offers a range of services such as general repair, body and paint repair, sale of accessories and collections, and preventive maintenance. The dealership can service up to 3600 cars per year and hosts ten dedicated service bays for the same. A luxurious customer lounge, café Mercedes, and a counter offering exclusive Mercedez-Benz accessories and merchandise are among the other stand-out features. The league of automobiles available at the facility includes GLC, E-Class, S- Class, and AMG cars.

With a new gusto

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Silver Star facility in Visakhapatnam, Martin Schwen, MD and CEO Mercedes Benz India, shared, “Our motto for 2020 is ‘Restless for Tomorrow’, which is inspired by the success of our customers. We will be creating a new benchmark in the market in India. I’m excited to see the enthusiasm for Mercedes-Benz in Vizag. Vizag is an important emerging market for Mercedes-Benz and we see immense potential in this region.”

Location: VUDA Colony, Mindi village

Timings: 10 AM-7 PM