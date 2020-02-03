AP CM YS Jagan takes part in Sri Sarada Peetham annual celebrations in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Vizag, on Monday, to attend the annual celebrations of Sri Sarada Peetham at Pendurthi. Marking a brief visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly built Swayam Jyoti Mandapam and took part in the Poornahuti ceremony.

Upon his arrival at Sri Sarada Peetham, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered prayers at Raja Shyamala Devi temple. Later on, he received blessings of Hindu seers, Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy and Swatmanandendra Swamy. On this occasion, he unveiled the book comprising the teachings of Swaroopanandendra and presented a golden bracelet to the best priest of the Peetham. He also participated in Srinivasa Chaturveda Havanam and Viswasanti Homam.

Member of Rajya Sabha and YSRCP National General Secretary, Vijayasai Reddy, in-charge Minister for Visakhapatnam District, Kurasala Kannababu, Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand, and other dignitaries accompanied the Chief Minister.

In order to ensure a hassle-free event, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, and Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena had reviewed the arrangements at the venue. Bomb disposal squad was deployed to inspect the Peetham premises and all the roads leading up to it. From the Chinamushidiwada Junction to the Sri Sarada Peetham, barricades were also set up to usher in the CM Convoy.

Earlier in June, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had visited Sri Sarada Peetham in Vizag, to seek the blessings of Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy, after the former’s party registered a landslide victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in May 2019.