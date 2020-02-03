Coronavirus scare: Andhra Pradesh girl alleges of being left behind in China, seeks govt help

Even as the techies from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were escorted back home to India from Wuhan – the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak, there were two from the group who were allegedly left out. In a video that was released shortly after the techies were flown back home, Annem Jyothi -a member of the Indian contingent that went to China last year, released a video stating that she and a colleague of hers weren’t allowed on the flight, as they had a slight rise in body temperature, indicative of possible sickness.

“The officials had asked us to catch the next flight due to the difference in body temperature but later stated that we couldn’t travel due to the results of the body checkups.” the woman said in the video. The techie was seen requesting the Indian government to arrange for their travel back home, stating that she and her colleague have not been experiencing any symptoms indicative of the virus.

The girl from Andhra Pradesh stated that the Chinese officials in charge of their health have not stated that they have been infected by Coronavirus, and neither do they experience any illness, aside from the momentary increase in body temperature. She, therefore, asked the government to arrange for the two of them to get back home as soon as possible.

The 58-member team of engineers, locals of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were hired and taken to Wuhan, China in August 2019. Soon after the virus broke out in the city, arrangements were made by their employer to live in safe conditions, with ample supply of food, water, and daily health checkups. They were evacuated from Wuhan on Sunday. 22-year-old Annem Jyothi’s parents have also appealed to the government for her travel, stating that her wedding is scheduled for the 18th of this month.