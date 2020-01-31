The Coronavirus outbreak has caused panic to millions around the world, including India. It was recently reported that 58 young techies from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were stuck in Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak The young engineers were hired by an electronics firm and were taken onsite to Wuhan in August 2019. Of the 58, the majority of them are locals of Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

The young professionals who were reported to have been stuck in the city of Wuhan, China have stated that they are safe. In a video that was released by a few representatives of the 58-member contingent, they were seen clarifying false reports claiming that they were under house arrest with no access to food or water.

The employees from Andhra Pradesh, amid the fears of Coronavirus affecting them, have stated that they are being kept under safe conditions, with an ample supply of food and water. Medical tests are also being done on a daily basis to keep track of their health. They added that their company’s HR department had arranged for special accommodation for them till they return home to India. Concluding their message, the youngsters brushed off all false reports of their alleged house-arrest. They added that the officials at the Indian Consulate in Beijing were in touch with the group to fasten their process of returning home.

Earlier this week, YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana had appealed to the Central Government to make arrangements for the youngsters to return home quickly.