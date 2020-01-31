JanaSena Party President Pawan Kalyan responded to the resignation of former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana from the party.

In his resignation letter submitted on Thursday, Mr. Lakshmi Narayana mentioned that he decided to part ways with JanaSena as Pawan Kalyan began acting in films again, thereby showing the inconsistency in his stance. Responding to the same, Pawan Kalyan said that cinema is all he knows. Stating that there are several families that rely on him, the actor-politician noted the need for him to do films.

“We respect the feelings of VV Lakshmi Narayana and accept his resignation. I do not possess any cement factories, power projects, mines, and dairy factories. Neither am I a highly paid government employee. All I know is cinema. Several families are dependent on me. It is imperative for me to do films for them, my family, and the party’s financial stability. It would have been nice if Lakshmi Narayana had known and mentioned these aspects in his resignation letter. Even though Lakshmi Narayana has resigned from the party, our respect for him will remain unchanged,” Pawan Kalyan said in response to the resignation of VV Lakshmi Narayana.

VV Lakshmi Narayana is known for handling several high profile cases during his tenure at the CBI. After taking voluntary retirement in 2018, he had joined politics and contested the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 in Visakhapatnam on JanaSena Party’s ticket. However, the former CBI JD lost the polls to YSRCP’s MVV Satyanarayana.