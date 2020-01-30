In what comes as a shock to JanaSena Party, VV Lakshmi Narayana has decided to part ways with the party. The former CBI Joint Director, who had contested on JanaSena’s ticket for the Lok Sabha seat from Visakhapatnam in the general elections of 2019, is known to have handed over his resignation letter on Thursday.

In the letter addressed to JanaSena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan, VV Lakshmi Narayana wrote, “There were several instances in the past when you had stated that your entire life will be dedicated to the welfare of the people and you would no longer act in films. However, your recent decision of acting in the films again shows that there’s no rigidity in your stance. Therefore, I have decided to quit JanaSena Party.”

“On this occasion, I thank the party members and voters who stood by me in the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary elections. I hereby inform that I’ll always be personally available to the Janasainiks and party members,” he further added.

While there were reports last year that the politician would bid adieu to the party, he quashed them as mere rumours. Responding to those reports back then, Lakshmi Narayana said that he will be with JanaSena as long as Pawan Kalyan feels he is of use to the party.

VV Lakshmi Narayana was counted among JanaSena Party’s strongest contenders in last year’s elections. The former CBI JD, however, lost the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat to YSRCP’s MVV Satyanarayana.