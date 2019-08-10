Janasena Party leader VV Lakshmi Narayana has shut down the rumours claiming his exit from the party. Rubbishing the reports, the former Joint Director (JD) of the CBI stated that he was “shocked” and “surprised” to come across such rumours being floated. Mr Lakshmi Narayana, who contested from the Vizag constituency in the recently held general elections, cleared the air that will continue in Janasena Party as long as he deemed useful to the party by Pawan Kalyan.

Shutting the rumours down, VV Lakshmi Narayana took to social media. “I am surprised & shocked about Rumours being floated since morning about me. There is a saying-“Rumors are carried by Haters, Spread by Fools, and accepted by Idiots” Decide to which category you belong. I will be with Janasena till the President feels that I’m useful to the party. Please don’t waste time on such rumours and rather use it for helping the flood-affected, planting saplings, clearing areas of plastic, motivating youth and many more,” he wrote in a couple of tweets.

VV Lakshmi Narayana had lost the Vizag Lok Sabha seat to YSRCP’s MVV Satyanarayana in 2019. Responding to the defeat, the Janasena leader had said that he respected the mandate given by the voters. He further congratulated his YSRCP counterpart and said the Janasainiks would continue to work for the people.