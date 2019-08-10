NITI Aayog Addl Secy reviews the development of Visakhapatnam

The Additional Secretary of NITI Aayog, Shiv Das Meena has reviewed the development of Visakhapatnam district. A review meeting was held on Friday along with Joint Collector, L. Siva Sankar in Visakhapatnam to discuss the growth of Vizag district under Aspirational district.

Mr. Meena said that there are 117 backward districts in the nation and Visakhapatnam is one of them. These 117 Aspirational districts have been selected for further development and improvement of amenities. Visakhapatnam has been shortlisted due to the presence of agency areas in the district.

Additionally, NITI Aayog plans to focus on sectors like food, education, agriculture, water resources, financial resources, skill development, and infrastructure. Mr. Meena also stated that every month, five sectors would be taken up to track their progress, with the emphasis being laid on the aforementioned sectors

Furthermore, the NITI Aayog official has directed the BSNL to make provision for the Internet connectivity in all the villages across Visakhapatnam district. Also, he asked the officials to set up MeeSeva centers in the villages. On completion, a review report will have to be submitted to the Collector and Joint Collector.

The Mental and Health Department officials have been asked to identify and treat anemia in pregnant women at the earliest. The medical data of the same should be uploaded online daily.

The Joint Collector-2, M. Venkateswara Rao, District Education Officer Lingeswara Reddy, Rural Water Supply SE, Ravi Kumar, Housing EE, Srinivasa Rao, and Social Welfare Deputy Director, Jayaprakash were some of the officials who attended the meeting.