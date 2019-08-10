Kobbari Matta Twitter review: Audience calls it a hilarious stress-buster

Kobbari Matta Twitter review: Popularly known as ‘Burning Star’, Sampoornesh Babu plays three roles in his latest offering Kobbari Matta, that has hit the screens on Saturday (10 August). The actor essays the roles of grandfather Paparayudu, son Peddarayudu, and grandson Androidu. The actor, who made a striking entry with his slapstick comedy ‘Hrudaya Kaleyam’ a few years ago, seems to have impressed the moviegoers with Kobbari Matta. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film promises a high quotient of entertainment that is mostly driven by the absurdity of cinema. And if the initial reviews of Kobbari Matta are anything to go by, the audience seems to have taken a liking to the eccentricity of the film.

Kobbari Matta review on Twitter:

On the whole Kobbari Matta is an out and out comedy caper which will thrill everyone. Sheer entertainment so watch them with that intent and @sampoornesh will not disappoint you at all.#KobbariMatta @sairazesh pic.twitter.com/xpNy6pTdkU — $hAwnShAw🔊 (@living_soldier) August 10, 2019

Hilarious entertainer #KobbariMatta. @sampoornesh is back with a bang after a long gap. Standing ovation in theatres for his dialogue delivery 😃 Crazy response@sairazesh pic.twitter.com/WEabqVDn4P — $hAwnShAw🔊 (@living_soldier) August 10, 2019

#KobbariMatta : The film is completely an over the top comedy and major credit should go to @sairazesh for even thinking of a story like that and having @sampoornesh do three roles. Worth Watching & #Sampoo will not disappoint you at all. Rating : 3/5 pic.twitter.com/TETsPZHocA — Parota (@THEPAROTA) August 10, 2019

Went to #KobbariMatta without any Expectations and It Pleasantly Surprised me. If you want some good Laughter over this Weekend, Go Watch it. Congrats @sairazesh @sampoornesh and Team. pic.twitter.com/G9IlKs55vx — TechGlare Deals (@Techglares) August 10, 2019