Vizag ideal for investment: VMRDA Chairman to US Consulate

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, on Wednesday, met the US Consulate representatives at the VMRDA office. Listing the advantages of Vizag to the delegation, the VMRDA Chief pitched the city as an ideal location for investment. The US Consulate delegation comprised of Principal Commercial Officer Manoj Desai, commercial special, Commercial Specialist, Theodore Emmanuel, Political and Economic Specialist Siba Prasad Tripathy.

Stating that Vizag is set to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, he discussed the projects taken up by the VMRDA and the infrastructure in the city. Pitching Vizag as a suitable city for investment, Mr. Rao further mentioned that the Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport and a 140-km-long metro rail project are among the prestigious projects that are slated to come up in the city in the near future.

Taking to Facebook, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao shared, “Met the US Consulate today and discussed about the upcoming projects in Vizag. The VMRDA is moving forward with the development plan for the year 2041 with a total of 6500 square kilometers spread over the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts. Also, the developmental works initiated under the Smart City Scheme, worth Rs 1000 crore, are progressing at a rapid rate. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on developing Visakhapatnam in the fields of education, healthcare, and tourism.”