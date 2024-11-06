Finding an ideal spot to celebrate a birthday seems like a hassle. However, Visakhapatnam being true to its name, City of Destiny, has several spots that locals love. Some of them have serene backdrops of beaches while others have the best scenic views of the city. So, on that note, let’s take a look at the birthday points in Visakhapatnam that Vizagites love!

1. RK Beach

It’s a no-brainer. There is no better way to celebrate your birthday than going to the beach. If you are Vizagite, you will definitely have seen a picture of your friend celebrating their birthday here. (If you don’t have one, you are missing out!)

Being one of the best tourist attractions and a much-adored spot in Visakhapatnam, the sea and sand in RK Beach have been witness to many birthday celebrations.

2. YMCA

The palm trees near YMCA are more than just summer saviours. With a cool shade even during the hottest days, this spot makes for a laid-back birthday celebration. An easily accessible food court nearby would be a cherry on top for your special day.

3. Vizag Square

The artsy open space near Dutt Island dedicated to pedestrians is another adored spot for celebrating birthdays in Visakhapatnam. Imagine gathering here with friends and capturing Instagram-worthy moments that will be perfect for your memory books. (Consider this spot only if you like crowded places.)

4. Kailsagiri Viewpoint

Kailsagiri is the ultimate birthday gateway, packed with lush greenery and breathtaking views of the city. Whether you are gliding up to the ropeway or climbing the scenic steps from Hanumanthawaka to reach it, every corner calls for memorable celebrations.

5. Tenneti Park,

This park is more than just a view of the Bangladeshi Cargo Ship anchored nearby. With a flight of stairs leading up to a stunning viewpoint and another going down to the beach, it is the ultimate destination for a one-of-a-kind cake-cutting ceremony.

6. VMRDA City Central Park

The Ligh House in VMRDA park was once a famous spot for cake-cutting ceremonies, but now that it is closed, the park has stepped up its celebration game with many more festive amenities! With colourful flowering plants, a musical fountain, and a panoramic sea viewpoint, this place is another great spot for a picture-perfect celebration.

7. Thotlakonda Park

For birthdays mixed with a bit of history and beauty, Thotlakonda is the place to be. Situated right next to an ancient Buddhist Complex, this park is situated 128 metres above sea level and has a stunning view of the sea. Prettily decorated, this park offers a cosy birthday adventure.

Whether it’s a serene park, a scenic hilltop, or an art-filled walkway, Visakhapatnam has the perfect spot for every kind of birthday celebration. So, gather your friends, pick your favourite, and make some unforgettable memories in the heart of this vibrant city!

Disclaimer: While celebrating, let’s also honour our environment. Many of these places hold historical significance, so please be mindful and avoid littering and noise. Additionally, please be considerate of any residents living in these areas.

