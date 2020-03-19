As the fear surrounding COVID-19 continues to grip the world, couples around the globe, who are supposed to get married, are now re-examining on what they can do to protect their guests. From global stars, including Emma Stone and Dennis Quaid, to Indian actors Richa Chada and Ali Faizal, many people have postponed their nuptials. With India facing a high risk of community transmission of coronavirus, some couples in the country are having smaller weddings. A couple from Andhra Pradesh took a step forward and wore masks at their wedding amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The wedding which took place at Unguturu Mandal, in West Godavari District, witnessed all the attendees, including the priest and guests wearing masks, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the bride and groom requested the guests to carry a mask, prior to the ceremony.

As Andhra Pradesh reported its second case, the number of coronavirus cases in India has mounted to 170. As reported earlier, a youngster who returned from London tested positive for the virus in Prakasam District. The patient had returned from London, earlier this month, and exhibited symptoms of coronavirus. His samples, which were sent to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, tested positive. It may be noted that on 12 March, the first positive case of coronavirus in the state was reported in Nellore.