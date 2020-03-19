COVID-19: Indian Navy sets up quarantine facility in Visakhapatnam

In an effort to augment the nation’s fight against the spread of COVID-19, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has set up a quarantine facility at INS Vishwakarma in Visakhapatnam for Indian nationals being evacuated from COVID-19 affected countries. As a precautionary measure, the evacuated persons are to be kept under quarantine for a period of fourteen days.

As per a press release, the ENC is proactively coordinating with the Health Officials from State and District Administration to ensure adequate preventive care is provided to all evacuated personnel and to prevent the spread of the virus. The quarantine facility in Visakhapatnam is reportedly fully equipped to accommodate nearly 200 personnel with all suitable facilities and other arrangements. The evacuated personnel in the camp will be closely monitored to ensure social distancing and under medical supervision in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India by a team of naval personnel and medical professionals of ENC.

“The Government of India is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are prepared well to face the challenge and threat posed by the growing pandemic of COVID-19. With the active support of the people of India, we have been able to contain the spread of the virus in our country,” the press release read.