Coronavirus scare: Tirumala Tirupati temple to shut down for devotees

As Andhra Pradesh reported its second case of coronavirus on Thursday, the authorities announced that the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, Tirupati, will be shut down until 31 March.

The move to shut down the Tirupati temple has been taken as a precautionary measure in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that has claimed more than 8000 lives worldwide so far. Earlier in the day, in a bid to contain the spread of the infection, the authorities closed a ghat road leading to the temple town. As per reports, the evening darshan will also be halted for devotees. Reports further claim that while devotees will not be allowed into the temple, the regular rituals and pujas will be conducted in the absence of the public.

On Thursday morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials amid the pandemic. The state’s second case of coronavirus was reported in Ongole, Prakasam district, as a youngster who returned from London tested positive.

Earlier this month, the popular shrines of Siddhivinayak in Mumbai and Shirdi Sai Baba temple were shut down as the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose.

Meanwhile, India reported its fourth death due to coronavirus. A 70-year-old from Punjab has been reported to have succumbed to the disease on Thursday.