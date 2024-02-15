With ‘Magha masam’ setting in on February 10, wedding bells started ringing loudly and marriage venues in Vizag got a bright look.

Prospective grooms and brides are in a hurry to tie the nuptial knot and enjoy their honeymoon at a cool destination in the hot summer as the auspicious days will end soon. But for a couple of days in April and July, no suitable dates fall in May, June, August, September and October this year.

As most parents wish to perform the marriage of their children either in February or March, there is heavy demand for the function halls as well as ‘purohithulu’ (priests) in the city.

It has become a herculean task for the parents to find suitable marriage venues (Kalyana mandapam) as many have been booked well in advance in Vizag for Magha Masam. Making the hay while the sun shines, the managements of marriage venues are charging much. Though the city has several function halls, it seems they are not in tune with the demand.

S Narayana, who is staying in Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam has said he has to postpone his daughter’s marriage to March, though it was planned in February, as he failed to get a venue for the special occasion. Similar is the case with many in the city of destiny.

Besides, videographers and lensmen are in demand with pre-wedding shoots, of late, have become a must and prospective couples go to beautiful locales in colourful attire to pose before the camera in a cinematic style.

However, for those who can afford it, event managers are in line to take care of everything from A to Z. They arrange the venue, decoration, catering, videographers, cabs and the list goes on.

Textile showrooms and jewellery shops in the city too are witnessing a brisk business as marriage parties throng them for the wedding collection.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

