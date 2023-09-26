In a tragic incident reported under the Dwaraka Police Station limits on Sunday, 24 September 2023, a man was pushed by his friend from the third floor over a verbal spat here in Visakhapatnam. The victim, identified as Kishore, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the King Geroge Hospital (KGH) on Monday, 25 September.

According to Circle Inspector Ch Simhadri Naidu, Kishore worked as a supervisor at a soft drink company and was a bachelor. On Sunday, he attended a party at his friend Siva Kumar’s residence at Rama Talkies. During the meeting, the two men were involved in a verbal altercation and resorted to physical assault.

Affairs escalated and Siva allegedly pushed Kishore from the third storey, resulting in severe head injuries to the latter. Later, the accused person fled the scene while the victim was immediately shifted to the King George Hospital in the city.

The Visakhapatnam City Police conducted a preliminary investigation and filed a case against the man who pushed his friend from the third floor.

