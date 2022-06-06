On Monday, 6 June 2022, a man accused of bike robbery was arrested by the Visakhapatnam City Police. Based on a complaint by a steel plant employee at the Gajuwaka Police Station, a team of officials was formed under the ADCP (Crimes), As per the complainant’s statement, a Hero Glamour, which he parked at a shed near his residence on 4 June, went missing the next morning.

The complainant further informed the police that the doors of the shed where the bike was parked were broken by the thief. Upon collecting information from the surrounding areas, the Visakhapatnam City Police set out on a search and caught hold of the culprit.

The accused in the bike robbery case was identified as Keerthi Vasu (29), a resident of Nakkapalli, Visakhapatnam. Upon investigating, the thief revealed that he is addicted to gambling and chose bike robberies to earn easy money. Further, it was found out that the robber broke the locks of bikes and connected the ignition wires to start off the bikes and rob them.

A total of seven bikes, six in Gajuwaka and one in Anakapalli, were recovered based on the accused’s statement. These included a Hero Glamour, three Hero Splendors, a Honda Activa, Hero Pleasure, and a Hero HF Deluxe.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.