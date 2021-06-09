In a shocking event, a massive gold robbery allegedly took place in Vizag, at a house in Jagannadhapuram Colony in the Akkayyapalem area The incident came to light when the victim approached Visakhapatnam City Police on the following day.

According to the police, the robbery took place at a house in Jagannadhapuram Colony in the Akkayyapalem area in Vizag. Reportedly, on Monday midnight, the thieves absconded with Rs 3 lakh cash and 27 Tula worth of gold jewellery. The burglary was found to be at the house of an individual named Kanchipati Srinivasa Rao, an oil trader in the city.

The cops informed that, on Monday at midnight, the intruders who planned reiki found that the house owners of the neighbouring house usually keep their doors open. Leveraging the situation, the thieves entered the terrace of the neighbouring house and entered the victim’s house. While the family members were sleeping in a room, the robbers looted and escaped with the gold and cash kept in the wardrobe of another room. The Vizag Police believe the theft was the work of local thieves.

This was a shocking incident for the locals who happened to see such incidents during lockdown time when everyone is at home. Fingerprints of the thieves have been collected for the evidence of the robbery. A case has been registered under Visakhapatnam East Zone. East Zone Crime CI, Simhadri Naidu, is investigating the case.