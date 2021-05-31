Within a span of eight hours from the time of the crime, Vizag city police have solved an ATM theft case. The Visakhapatnam police, in swift action, has risen to the occasion and caught the accused in an ATM theft case in Vizag on Sunday. Cash worth Rs 58,200 in total was recovered from the accused.

According to the police, the complainant Gundugola Srinivasa Sarnia, Senior Manager at Maddilapalem branch of Indian Bank, reported the theft at III Town Police Station on May 29 at 7.47 PM. As per the case report, the theft happened at the Indian Bank ATM located in Sri Krishna Towers, VIP Road in Vizag. After verifying the CCTV footage, it was found that on 29 May 2021 at 3:15 PM, the accused entered the ATM centre, forcibly opened the outer door of the ATM chest, looted cash worth Rs 58,200 and escaped.

During the investigation into the Maddilapalem ATM theft case by a special team of Visakhapatnam police led by ACP Sravan Kumar, the accused was identified as 37-year-old P Siva, resident of Siddharth Nagar, New Resapuvanipalem and was apprehended later on Sunday near Siddartha Nagar and about Rs 58,000 cash was recovered. The accused is being produced before Honorable IV ACMM Court, Visakhapatnam city for judicial remand.

The accused is said to be residing with his parents and brother in a Government scheme building located at Siddharth Nagar, New Resapuvanipalem. He does painting work for a living.

The police have also declared that the incident was a chance offence. The accused was at the ATM for a regular withdrawal, and when his transaction failed, he attempted the theft. The police have also credited the CCTV infrastructure that was in place, which helped solve the case quickly.