In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, the Government of Andhra Pradesh(AP) has extended the summer vacation for all the schools. This decision by the AP Government will apply for all the classes, from I to X in all the schools functioning under all managements for the Academic Year 2020-21. The Government of AP on Sunday issued a Government Order (GO), instructing all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the State to follow the new rules.

With the new orders by the AP Government, the schools remain closed and summer vacation gets extended till 30 June. As per the initial government order, schools have been given summer vacation only till 31 May. Subsequently, online classes were to begin in June. However, keeping in view the current uncontrollable situation, AP State Government has decided to keep the previous order at bay and has extended the summer vacation. The postponement of SSC exams was another cause of this decision. Summer vacation was a sigh of relief for both the teachers and students alike. Further, the Director of The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Andhra Pradesh has been requested to prepare a detailed academic calendar, and the activities to be taken up through various means such as DD, Radio, YouTube, personal contact through WhatsApp groups for online education.

All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the AP State are requested to issue necessary instructions to the field level functionaries and take necessary action in the matter accordingly.