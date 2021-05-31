A fun trip turned out to have a tragic ending as three youngsters drowned while taking photos and enjoying a waterfall in Visakhapatnam agency. The incident happened at Gudigummi falls in Hukumpeta Mandal, on Sunday. The three were identified as 19-year-old M Niranjan, 25-year-old T Nagendrapadal, and 20-year-old B Vinod Kumar.

According to the police, 12 individuals from Sanyasammapalem Village in the Hukumpeta zone went to Gudigumma waterfall on Sunday. While all of them were enjoying their time, four youngsters went to an extent of putting themselves at risk for a selfie. In this endeavour, one of them fell into the waterfalls and the four others tried to help him out. One of them luckily got saved while three drowned.

Soon after learning about the drowning incident, villagers of Thigalavalasa in Visakhapatnam agency rushed to the spot. On receiving information, Hukumpeta CI PP Naidu and Hukumpeta SI KP Naidu inspected the accident site. However, as it turned dark, and due to poor visibility, by the time the rescue team reached, rescue and search operations were continued on Monday. In a recent update coming from the search teams, the bodies of the three youngsters have now been found.

It was tragic news for the three families on losing their sons. It is learned that the three of them were close friends who wandered together in the village. A case has been registered.

Having a summer vacation, and with no classes to attend, these youngsters had planned a weekend trip to the waterfalls, gathering friends from their village. Of late, there have been various such incidents reported in Visakhapatnam agency about people who drowned in the waterfalls. It has also been reported that these casualties happen when individuals venture into areas that are not quite safe for people to enter.