After orders were issued by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Balla to all states and union territories advising them to continue the containment measures, AP State Government, on Monday, announced that the curfew is going to be extended till June 10. From 6 AM till 12 noon are, as usual, the timings when people are allowed to move out. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a cabinet meeting on Monday, discussed the Covid-19 status in AP. The Union Home Secretary had earlier urged the states and union territories to continue compliance to the containment measures, as had been advised by MoHFW so as to fully overcome the pandemic.

It may be recalled that Vizag and the rest of AP have been under partial curfew from May 2 and it was extended till May 31. Observing that the number of active coronavirus cases at present is still very high, despite the decline in cases, the government decided to continue the lockdown for a few more days, hoping to see further decline. Continuing the curfew norms, police have been on their duty, imposing fines on individuals violating norms while moving out after 12 noon. Also, Vizag city police has been issuing E-passes for those to travel intra-state or inter-state for an emergency purpose.

Of late, Visakhapatnam has been reporting around 1,000 cases daily, which indicates a trend of decline in the number of cases. Vizag, on Sunday, reported 1,054 positive cases, reaching a total of 1,36,621.