It is no news that the people of Vizag absolutely love to experience food from a variety of cuisines and the city also boasts a wide range of options. The city is blessed with several restaurants, which offer delicacies from various parts of the country, as well as the world. With the presence of several restaurants serving international cuisines, it is evident that the people of Vizag aren’t afraid to try and experiment with new dishes. Having said that, we have curated a list of a few International dishes in Vizag you shouldn’t miss out on.

Here are 6 international dishes in Vizag you should try.

Risotto Al Forno

Risotto Al Forno hails from the Campania region of Italy. The Italian dish is made out of arborio rice, cooked in Napoleon sauce. It is further tossed with green peas and mushrooms and finally popped into the oven, after topping off with cheese. Apart from this, Flying Spaghetti Monster also offers an array of delicacies and it is recommended to try their Chocolate Bomb, Chicken Nachos with Cheese, and Lasagna.

Location: Flying Spaghetti Monster, Opposite Waltair Club, Waltair Uplands

Shakshouka

Native to Maghrebi, North Western Africa, this dish is just amazing! Shakshouka is a simple dish made out of gently poached eggs, cooked in a delicious tomato and bell pepper-based sauce. It is a flexible dish that is served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It is also recommended to try the wide range of delicacies, offered in Mexican and Continental cuisines, at Upland Bistro.

Location: Upland Bistro, Opposite Waltair Club, Waltair Uplands

Nasi Goreng

Nasi Goreng, in simple words, is Indonesian Stir Fried Rice. The addition of fish sauce, tamarind, and other secret ingredients is what makes this different from regular fried rice. This scrumptious fried rice is topped off with a fried egg, which enhances the flavour all the more. Other recommended items from the Mekong include, Sushi and Sashimi combo, Udon Noodles, and Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream.

Location: Mekong, Hotel Green Park, Ram Nagar

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki is a savoury Japanese pancake dish made out of wheat flour, cabbage, eggs, and other choices of protein. It is topped off with Japanese mayonnaise, dried seaweed, and bonito flakes. Sake Infused Brownies with ice cream, Uramaki, and Patrani Machli are some of the other items you could try at Teppanyaki.

Location: Teppanyaki, Novotel Resorts, Bheemli

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter is an appetiser dish, that is part of Mediterranean cuisine. It is an assortment of small dishes such as Pita bread, Sun-dried Hummus, Falafel Tikki, Pesto Hummus, Baba Ganoush, and Lavash. This dish is considered a light meal. Sam’s Griddle is also known for serving food from other delectable cuisines including Indian, American, Chinese, Lebanese, Mexican, and Italian.

Location: Sam’s Griddle, Srikanya Canopy, opposite Waltair Club, Siripuram

Chinese Hot Pot

Chinese Hot Pot is a communal meal, where a pot of soup stock is continuously simmered with a heat source. Various Chinese ingredients, veggies, and meat are cooked in the broth and then dipped in sauces for extra flavour. Kung Pao Potatoes, Dragon Rolls, and Dumplings are some of the other recommended items to try at Ming Garden.

Location: Ming Garden, The Gateway Hotel, Dr NTR Beach Road

