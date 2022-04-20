The concept of being in the future or exploring the past has always been a fascinating one. Many Indian movies such as 24, Indru Netru Naalai, Action Replay, and Baar Baar Dekho have been very successful in drawing the attention of the audience with the time travel genre. The same is the case with K drama, where many movies and series have been crafted on the line of time travel. Watch these k-drama series on Netflix and travel to the past or even the future.

Travel down for the top 7 k-drama series based on time travel on Netflix.

#1 Rooftop Prince

This comedy k-drama written by Lee Hee-Myung is all about how crown prince Lee Gak transports himself 300 years into the future. This incident takes place after the death of his wife. In the 21st century, he meets a young woman with an uncanny resemblance to his deceased wife in Seoul. The series has 20 episodes and stars Park Yuchun, Han Ji-min, and Jeong Yu-mi in prominent roles.

#2 Signal

An interesting time travel story of how a cold case profiler from 2015 works with a detective in 1989 to solve a series of related murders with the help of a walkie-talkie. The series is sure to keep you hooked to the screens with its 16 episodes. Directed by Kim Won-Seok, the series cast includes, Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-Woong in prominent roles.

#3 Sisyphus: The Myth

With 16 episodes of time travel storyline, the series is a very interesting watch for those interested in this genre. The k-drama is about an engineer who is introduced to dangerous secrets and to a woman from the future who has been looking for him. Starring Cho Seung-woo, and Park Shin-hye the series is directed by Jin Hyuk.

#4 Tunnel

A detective teams up with other detectives 30 years in the future to catch the serial killer he has been looking for. With 16 episodes, the crime thriller k-drama is directed by Shin Yong-hwi. The cast includes Choi Jin-hyuk, Yoon Hyun-min, and Lee Yoo-young in the lead roles. Watch the 2017 south Korean drama on Netflix.

#5 The King: Eternal Monarch

The story is about a Korean emperor who tries to close the doors of a parallel world, previously opened by the demons. A detective tries to protect the people and her loved one. This 2020 k-drama is directed by three directors and has 16 episodes to binge on. Starring Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-Eun, and Woo Doo-hwan in prominent roles, the series has become a big hit on Netflix.

#6 Live up to your name

A fight between traditional edition and modern medicine is what the viewers get to watch in this k-drama. A traditional acupuncturist gets transported to Seoul 400 years into the future, where he meets a young surgeon who only believes in modern medicine. The series with 16 episodes is directed by Hong Jong-chan and casts, Kim Nam-gil, Kim Ah-joong, and Moon Ga-young in lead roles.

#7 Go back Couple

Yet another famous k-drama for time travel, this series is directed by Ha Byung-hoon. The story is about a couple who face trouble in their marriage as they deal with various issues. They get transported back in time to their college days, where things change between them The cast of the series includes, Jang Na-ra, Jang Ki-yong, and Son Ho-jun in lead roles.

Let us know which of these k-drama time travel series is your favourite in the comments below.