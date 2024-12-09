Beneath the peaceful waters of Bheemili, a small fishing village about 45 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, lies a shipwreck enveloped in mystery and local lore. For decades, this site has been the subject of haunting tales told by fishermen who avoid the area, fearing that it is cursed. It was in 2018 that Balaram Naidu and Anil Kumar, seasoned scuba divers from LiveIn Adventures discovered the remains of a massive shipwreck that is said to be the one mentioned in the legend.