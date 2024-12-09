The story so goes that about 150 or 300 years ago, a doomed ship sank with 400 passengers aboard. Locals believe the spirits of those who perished still haunt the site, blaming the living for their untimely deaths. Many have reported venturing into that area and feeling unseen hands striking their backs at night. The fishermen’s community, who have passed down this story, mostly avoid fishing in this area during the night and go there in large groups if needed.The finding of the remains of a sunken ship near Bheemili seemingly confirms a part of the story. The remains have been found spread across a 500-meter radius at a low depth of merely six metres below the surface. When reporting the discovery, it was mentioned that the seabed in this area rises abruptly. It is speculated that the ship, owing to the lack of navigational tools at the time, could have miscalculated the depth and struck the ocean bed as a result. Notably, the wreckage lies neat the infamous ‘Santhapalli rocks,’ which were historically known for their rocky sea bed. Many ships were warned against this area.Today, the shipwreck is about a 30-to-45-minute boat ride away from Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam.
Beneath the peaceful waters of Bheemili, a small fishing village about 45 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, lies a shipwreck enveloped in mystery and local lore. For decades, this site has been the subject of haunting tales told by fishermen who avoid the area, fearing that it is cursed. It was in 2018 that Balaram Naidu and Anil Kumar, seasoned scuba divers from LiveIn Adventures discovered the remains of a massive shipwreck that is said to be the one mentioned in the legend.
