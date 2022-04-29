After a long wait, Acharya has finally been released in theatres today. Tollywood audiences were very excited to witness the magic of the father-son duo of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan. Especially, the latter part of the trailer has increased the expectations among fans. But Acharya has miserably failed in engaging the audience in the theatres. The script had no life and nor did the background score by Mani Sharma. Many movie experts have opined that Ram Charan will be the first hero to score a hit right after working with Rajamouli. Against their expectations, Acharya has proved to be a huge failure. Siva Koratala has registered his first flop and fans are not satisfied with it. Acharya has now joined the list of movies that have failed to impress the audience despite high expectations. Is it the high expectations behind the failure of many films or is it the movie itself? Let us know your opinion.

Here is a list of movies that have failed to win the hearts of the audience after having high expectations.

Saaho

If there is one movie that deserves to be on the cover page of a book named “Movies with high expectations that failed to impress the audience”, it has to be Saaho. It was August 2019 and not just the Telugu audience but movie lovers across the country were eager to witness the Baahubali star on screen. Such were the expectations and standards the movie has set with its trailers and posters. Saaho turned out to be one of the most trolled movies of Prabhas’s career for the weak narration and illogical scenes. Director Sujeeth has received heavy backlash for the bad implementation of his idea. Nevertheless, the movie had some scenes which gave the fans a high in theatres.

Spyder

Mahesh Babu is regarded for experimenting with his stories. Be it Takkari Donga, Nani, or One Nenokkadine, he has always impressed the audience with his efforts to try something out of the box. But Spyder has neither received box office success nor critical acclaim. Fans were expecting the movie to be one of the best in the Superstar’s career in terms of technical values, story as well as performance. If there is one positive out of this Murugadoss directorial, it is SJ Surya’s performance as the antagonist and the peculiar background score which plays during his scenes. The audiences were highly disappointed when the robotic spider shown in the teaser was nowhere to be seen during the entire movie.

Agnyaathavaasi

After the blockbuster Attarintiki Daaredi, Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan have joined hands for the landmark 25th film of the Powerstar. It was a known fact that PK was going to take a break from movies as he would be contesting in the 2019 AP General Elections and fans hoarded to the theatres to witness his charisma on screen with the added expectations of being a Trivikram Celluloid. Agnyaathavaasi has disappointed not just the fans but the entire Tollywood audience. The casting of the two heroines did not go well with the viewers and called the female leads “just a glamour quotient in the movie”. Despite all this, the confidence PK had in Trivikram was not affected even by a minuscule.

Sardaar Gabbar Singh

The name Gabbar Singh itself is enough to pull the audience as it was one of the best movies in PK’s career both in terms of collections and performances, Sadly, the sequel to the blockbuster, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, was a major disappointment for the fans. Forcefully fit elevation scenes, mistimed comedy, illogical love track, and weak writing. All of these led to the huge failure of Sardaar Gabbar Singh. Most of the audience expressed their opinion that the makers should not have used the Gabbar Singh title. Initially, Sampath Nandi was roped in to direct the film but walked out due to creative differences which led to Bobby aka Ravindra taking up the project. Many have alleged that Pawan Kalyan’s unnecessary involvement in the script work was one of the major reasons for the flop.

V

V was one of the major films to be directly released on an OTT platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially slated for a theatrical release, Nani’s landmark 25th film had to release on Amazon Prime Video on 5 September 2020. The audiences were excited to witness the Natural Star in a negative role but had to face disappointment. Mohan Krishna Indraganti, a director who has received good critical acclaim in the past, failed to excite the audience with this flick. The weak storyline and predictable screenplay were huge factors in the failure. The Natural Star, who is known to impress the audience with his acting, has received backlash for the first time for his performance in V. The only positive was the picturization of some of the songs.

Let us know if there are any other movies for which you had high expectations but faced disappointment. Also, tell us your opinion on Acharya if you have watched it!