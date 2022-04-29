It is not new to Tollywood to witness a real-life father-son duo pairing up for a movie. With a long history of this practice, Acharya which made its theatre release today stars the real-life father and son Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. From veteran actors like Krishna, Senior NTR, Nageshwar Rao, to Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu have roped in their sons either for a small role or to play equal parts. Here is a detailed list.

Scroll down for the list of real-life father-son duos appearances in Tollywood, apart from Acharya.

#1 Ghattamaneni family

Mahesh Babu who was introduced to the silver screen at a very young age made his first appearance with his father Krishna in the movie Poratam in 1983. apart from this he also starred as a child artist alongside his father in Anna Thammudu, Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Gudachari 117, Mugguru Kodukulu, and Sankharavam.

Mahesh Babu also had a chance to rope in his son Gautham for the role of his younger self in the movie 1 Nenokkadine. Contrary to the title, the actor’s daughter Sitara has played a small role in one of the songs in his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Pata.

#2 Akkineni family

Yet another family in the Telugu film industry which has recreated the father-son duo on screen. The movie Manam had all three generations from Nageswara Rao to Nagarjuna to Naga Chaithanya and Akhil. The movie was released right after the demise of the senior actor ANR in 2014.

Nagarjuna also acted alongside son Naga Chaithanya in the movie Bangarraju which made its theatrical release this year.

#3 Senior NTR and Balakrishna

The son who is truly inspired by his father also had a chance to act beside him in several movies. Balakrishna was first introduced to the screen through the movie Thatamma Kala alongside his father. Later, he appeared in movies such as Dana Veera Soora Karna, Akbar Saleem Anarkali, Sri Tirupathi Venkateshwara Kalyanam and two other movies. The two went on to act together in movies until Balakrishna went solo.

#4Vikram and Dhruv Vikram

The real-life father and son duo recently hit the OTT platform with their movie Mahaan. The film received positive reviews from critics, with praise for performances from Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. The story is about a middle-aged school teacher, Gandhi Mahaan. Embarking on a journey of self-discovery after getting abandoned by his family, the protagonist soon becomes a billionaire after facing many challenges.

#5 Sai Kumar and Adi

Sai Kumar who is a very famous dubbing artist also made a mark as a great supporting actor. The real-life father and son duo have played on-screen father and son in the movie Chuttalabbai. The story is about Babji, a loan recovery agent, who decides to help Kavya who is being chased by her family. However, Kavya’s brother who wrongfully thinks that Babji and his sister are in love starts to attack the protagonist’s family.

#6 Mohan Babu and sons

Known for his dialogue delivery, Mohan Babu is a very famous actor in the Telugu Film Industry. Both his sons Vishnu and Manoj also had many hits at the box office. In separate movies, Mohan Babu has acted with both his sons Manoj, in the movie Jhummandi Nadam, and Vishnu, in Rowdy. Vishnu contested at the recent MAA elections and won.

#7 Brahmanandam and Raja Goutham

The most loved comedian in the Telugu Film Industry, Brahmanandam has never failed to make his audience laugh. The actor who can never be replaced continues to leave his mark with every role he plays. Pallakilo Pellikuthuru is the movie in which the real-life father-son duo acted together on screen.

Let us know which other real-life father-son duo, just like Acharya, from Tollywood should make it to this list, in the comments below. Also, tell us your review of Acharya.