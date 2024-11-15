The death of a driver of a car the vehicle fell into the Gosthani river in Thagarapuvalasa of Visakhapatnam district on 14 November night.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control after the car hit the railings of the Gostani bridge and fell in the river. The car was coming to Visakhapatnam from Srikakulam when the accident occurred around 9 pm.

Locals, who noticed it, tried in vain to rescue the driver. Following information, police rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Surendra of the same area. Surendra, who used to work in a sticker and flexi shop, recently joined as the driver for the car which is being used by L&T for the Bhogapuram airport works. The Bheemunipatnam police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, locals complain that lack of proper lighting on the bridge was the cause of the car driver’s death at Gosthani River. According to them, in a similar accident the previous day, a vehicle dashed against the railings. However, none was injured.

They demand provision of lighting on the bridge immediately to avoid recurrence of such incidents. The police regulated traffic on the bridge and ensured free flow of vehicular movement on the route.

Also read- Youth attacks girl with iron rod near Gajuwaka

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu