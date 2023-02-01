Korean movies have been taking the world by storm. Every year, the Korean Film Industry releases amazing new movies that don’t fail to impress even the staunchest critics. Over the past few years, movies like Train to Busan and Parasite have shown the world the Korean Film Industry’s capacity to tackle new genres and create unique movies nonetheless. 2022 was a great year for Korean movies with the likes of 20th Century Girl and Decision to Leave taking over headlines for the amazing experiences they left their viewers with. This year has many more amazing releases to look forward to as well.

Here is a list of exhilarating Korean movies releasing in 2023 that you must not miss.

Jung_E

This Sci-fi thriller is set in the 22nd Century when humanity is forced to live in man-made shelters. A civil war erupts between two factions and a researcher at an AI lab, tries to bring peace by creating a clone of her mother’s brain, a heroic warrior. Jung_E stars Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-soo and is directed by Yeon Sang-ho.

Release date: 20 January 2023

Kill Boksoon

Balancing work and personal life is hard enough. This movie is about an assassin who is also a single mother to a teenage daughter. Her life gets even more complicated as she finds herself in a life-or-death situation. The movie stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan Kim Si-a and Leon. it is directed by Byun Sung-hyun.

Release date: February 2023

Silence

Silence is the most eerily thrilling movie out of all the Korean movies releasing in 2023. A group of people get stuck on a bridge in the middle of a thick fog. They’re filled with a sense of impending doom as threats lurk around every corner, and the bridge is about to collapse. The cast of this film includes Lee Sun Kyun, Joo Ji Hoon and Kim Hee Won and is being directed by Tae-gon Kim.

Release date: 2023

Unlocked

An ordinary worker loses her smartphone. Her normal life is thrown apart as a criminal gets his hands on her phone. He threatens her every day by using all her personal information stored on it. Unlocked stars Yim Si-wan, Chun Woo Hee, Kim Hee Won, Kim Ye Won, Park Ho San, and Jeon Jin Ho. It is directed by Kim Tae Joon.

Release date: 17 February 2023

The Point Men

Based on the true events of the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan, this action thriller is about a negotiator and an NSI agent risking their lives to save the lives of 23 Christian missionaries who were taken hostage by the Taliban. This movie stars Hwang Jung-min, Hyun Bin, and Kang Ki-young. It is directed by Im Soon Rye.

Release date: 18 January 2023

Ballerina

A young woman who is athletic, proficient in martial arts, and gunmanship, is asked a favour by her friend who is a ballerina. She proceeds to risk her life in order to fulfil this request from her friend. Ballerina stars Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, and Park Yoo-Rim. and is being directed by Lee Chung-hyeon.

