Music can either have you jumping around, with your hands in the air or crying your soul out. Its ability to pull the heartstrings, and provide an escape from reality is truly commendable. Music is an integral part of Indian culture, and the country hosts some of the biggest music festivals in the world every year. These festivals allow us to experience live performances, from renowned artists. With performances ranging from electrifying rock to melodious ballads, we compiled a list of the 6 musical festivals in India.

Here are 6 musical festivals in India that you could consider attending this year.

VH1 Supersonic

VH1 Supersonic is the most happening music festival in India. The festival transcends a wide range of genres, artists, cuisines, and more, all under one roof. EDM, rock, indie, techno, reggae, and more genres are celebrated at the festival. This year it is being held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune between 24 and 26 February 2023.

Sunburn Festival

Sunburn Festival is an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival, that is amongst the world’s biggest music festivals. The festival brings together renowned artists, from different parts of the country, and internationally as well. Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, The Chainsmokers and Marshmellow are among the DJs that had previously performed. The festival is usually held at the last weekend of the year, in Goa.

NH7 Weekender

NH7 Weekender is considered, one of the biggest arts festivals in South Asia. The multi-genre music festival is held every year between October-December. While the flagship event takes place in Pune, multiple cities like Dehli, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and more have hosted the festival. A.R. Rahman, Mark Ronson, Farhan Akhtar, and The Contortionist were some of the lineups in the previous years. The lineup also included comedians including Kanan Gill, Tanmay Bhatt Kunal Rao, and more.

Magnetic Fields

Held annually in December, the Magnetic Fields festival is a blend of Rajasthani folk and contemporary music. It is held in Alsisar, Rajasthan, for over three days. The festival gives an opportunity to exchange cultures where international artists perform, and get to indulge in local culture and traditions. Maribou State, The Black Madonna, and Hunee were amongst the top performers last year.

Ziro Festival of Music

Hosted by Apatani People in Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, this music festival showcases the independent music scene in India. The Music Festival is held for four days annually in the last quarter of the year. The lineup includes artists from different parts of the country and the world. Prateek Kuhad, Lucky Ali, Jyoti Hedge, and Nubya Garcia are some of the artists that performed over the years. Dance classes, tapestry making, Indigenous music workshops, and more are some of the activities attendees can take part in.

Hornbill Music Festival

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland usually takes place in the first week of December. The festival is held by the Government of Nagaland to encourage inter-tribal interaction and promote the cultural heritage of Nagaland. The festival highlights include a cultural medley of songs and dances, concerts, sales of traditional arts and crafts, food stalls and more.

