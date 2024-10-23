After delivering a heartwarming performance in Doctor Slump, Park Shin-Hye’s back with her new legal fantasy drama The Judge from Hell. The tenth episode drama left viewers on the edge of their seats, with Da-on’s life hanging by a thread. As the suspense and anticipation for the next episode of The Judge from Hell intensify, take a breather with these must-watch Kdramas available on OTT platforms.

1. Midnight Studio

A cursed photographer Seo Ki-joo, runs a midnight photo studio, where he takes pictures of the departed after fulfilling their final wish. One day, he meets Han Bok, a dedicated lawyer, who seems to break his curse.

OTT Platform: Viki

2. Tomorrow

Choi Joon-woong is looking for a good job, but a tragic accident makes him a half-human and half-spirit. After the accident, he joins Koo Ryeon and Lim Ryung Gun, two grim reapers who are determined to save those who want to take their life.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Hotel Del Luna

Goo Chan-seong is a sincere and soft-hearted young man, who works as an assistant manager at a multinational hotel corporation. His perfect life becomes upside down, when Jang Man-wol a CEO of a hotel that caters to the dead, enters his life.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Viki

4. Tale of Nine-Tailed

A former mountain god Baekdu-daegan, is now protecting the city from dangerous supernatural beings. His 1000-year-old tale takes a romantic turn when he meets his reincarnated formal lover Nam Ji-ah.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Mystic Pop-up Bar

Weol-ju, a fiery-tempered woman, runs a unique pojangmacha, an outdoor drinking establishment with a twist. Alongside her quirky companions, Han Kang-bae and Chief Gwi, she enters the dreams of her troubled patrons, helping them resolve the deep-rooted issues that have haunted them for years.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Uncanny Counter

So Moon lost his parents and one of his legs in a devastating accident during his childhood. His life takes a dramatic turn when he crosses paths with Wi-gen, a powerful sacred spirit. Soon, he joins a team that is fighting against evil forces.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Bring it on Ghost!

Park Bong-pal has a special ability to see ghosts, he uses his powers to solve their grudges and to make money. He partners up with a wandering spirit named Kim Hyun-ji on his journey.

OTT Platform: Viki

As these Kdramas on OTT offer a similar fantasy plotline to The Judge from Hell, they will surely entertain you while keeping your anticipation for the next episode alive. Let us know which one of these you liked the most!

Also read- K-dramas to watch if you liked “No Gain No Love”

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.