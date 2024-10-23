As the weekend approaches, voting polls for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will be open until midnight. Now is the time to use your power as the audience and vote for your favourite contestant. You can cast your vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app by searching ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ or by giving a missed call to the following voting numbers:

To Vote for Nikhil: 7997983707

To Vote for Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

To Vote for Prithvi: 7997983709

To Vote for Mehaboob: 7997983719

To Vote for Prerana: 7997983708

To Vote for Nayani Pavani: 7997983717

Big Boss Telugu Day 52 Expectations

After intense nomination episodes, the Big Boss contestants are taking a breather with fun-filled interactions in the house.

Unlimited fun:

The housemates were seen in a more relaxed mood, conversing in the garden area. Where Avinash jokes about going back to his house if the door opens.

The circumstance turns hilarious when surprisingly the door opens. Housemates drag Avinash and Teja to the entrance and make them promise that they will never joke about leaving the house.

Later Big Boss assigns a fun-filled task to housemates, where Avinash acts as a gym trainer and makes the in-mates work out. This task adds up to the mood as everyone burst into laughter.

Gangavva got possessed?

The newly released promo gives a perfect Halloween vibe with Gangavva sitting in the living room, with her hair open in the middle of the night.

She starts screaming and howling and refuses to calm down, even when the other housemates try to help her. Eventually, Gangavva falls asleep leaving the house wide awake in terror.

Housemates are now, trying to find the logic behind Gagavva’s strange behaviour. Some of them say that it can be a health complication like sleepwalking. None of the housemates believed Gangavva’s scare attack to be intentional.

But hours prior, Gangavva teams up with Avinash and Teja to scare the housemates with a ghost prank. This shocking promo shows the dedication of each housemate to provide limitless entertainment in their unique way.

