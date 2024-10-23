Big Boss Telugu Eight with nomination episodes created a buzz in town while grabbing the attention of Telugu audiences. This popular Telugu show, set in a vibrant house, is filled with action-packed tasks, jaw-dropping twists, and ploys. The nomination episode at the beginning of the week went with fiery fights between the housemates. Opinion clashes, verbal spats, real emotions and fierce arguments came to light in these last two episodes. Here are the highlights of what happened in the Big Boss Telugu 8 nomination round:

1. Nomination Frenzy:

The housemates engaged in fierce debates while reviewing each other’s performance. The exchange of heated words and sarcastic remarks added fuel to the fire. While some housemates expressed their opinion on the other’s gameplay, some others questioned the methods and strategies used in the Over Smartphones vs Over Smart Chargers task.

2. Conflicts among the clans:

The nomination episodes this week were interesting to watch as the OG clan and the Royals clan voted against each other and amongst themselves.

3. Prerana’s War:

The cold war between Prerana and Prithvi has been going on since last week’s nomination. It was seen in this nomination episode as well. Prerana nominated Vishnu Priya because of her rude and unempathetic behaviour.

Vishnu countering Prerana’s created chaos between this duo resulting in a verbal spat. Their argument continued even when Prerana nominated Prithvi and Yashmi nominated Vishnu Priya.

4. Most nominated housemates:

Prerana was the most nominated housemate in yesterday’s episode until Vishnu Priya took that title away. Vishnu Priya with maximum votes, became the most nominated housemate of this week.

Most of the reasons for nominating Vishnu Priya referred to her lack of involvement in tasks and determination to survive the show. Nikhil is also nominated most in the week. He was nominated due to the lack of gameplay that he showcased in the initial three weeks of the show.

5. Turning Point:

A total of seven housemates were nominated. Since Mehaboob and Nabeel nominated Hariteja, who has the nomination shield, one lakh was deducted from the winner’s prize money.

Nomination episodes are known to be unpredictable, this nomination was no exception! Mega Chief Gautam was given a special power to save a housemate from the nomination. Gautam chose to save Hariteja, the same housemate he gave the nomination shield.

6. What are we?

Prithvi and Vishnu Priya engage in a discussion, re-establishing their boundaries. Yashmi advised Prithvi to talk and have an idea about Vishnu Priya’s relationship with him.

Following that advice, Prithvi explained his intention of staying single to Vishnu. Vishnu’s acceptance of his decision ended the episode with a melancholic feel.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 highlights and updates.