Journalist Jaffar quits TV9, releases video sharing his journey

Popular journalist Jaffar Babu has bid adieu to TV9. Garnering fame with his interview show Mukha Mukhi, Jaffar is known for his peculiar way of conducting interviews with politicians and celebrities.

In a video, which has been doing rounds on social media, Jaffar is announcing his decision to quit TV9. “My relation with TV9 has ended. I felt that TV9 doesn’t need me anymore,” Jaffar states to start off the 12-minute-long video.

In the video, Jaffar is seen thanking the audience for their support over the years. He then moves on to share his 15-year-long journey with TV9 with an emphasis on his popular show Mukha Mukhi. Shedding light on how he first got an opportunity to host the show, the man from Vizag recollects an anecdote with the then CEO of TV9, Ravi Prakash. Jaffar further highlights how his show played a key role in drawing attention to a few long-pending issues in the State.

While stating that it is painful to end a 15-year-long journey with an organisation, he clarifies that he isn’t angry at anyone. Mentioning that he is currently spending quality time with his family, Jaffar shares that he is yet to decide whether he would go for another news channel or opt for digital media for his future course.

Jaffar was earlier seen in season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu.