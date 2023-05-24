On Friday, 26 May 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill 390 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Read on to find out the details of the vacancies to be filled at the upcoming mega job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Hero Motocorp Ltd, Nellore

Name of the Role: Trainee

Educational Qualifications: Inter/ITI

Age: 18-25 years

Salary Offered: Rs 15,500 per month + PF & ESIC

Number of Vacancies: 50

Synergies Active Ingredients Ltd, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Junior Chemist/Senior Chemist/ Trainee Fitter/ Trainee Officer

Educational Qualifications: ITI/Diploma (Mechanical), B.Sc Chemistry (freshers)

Age: 21-26 years

Salary Offered: Rs 12,000 per month + Free Bus facility and Canteen subsidy

Number of Vacancies: 50

Bharat FIH Ltd, Nellore

Name of the Role: Mobile Assemblers (Female Only)

Educational Qualifications: 10th/Inter

Age: 18-25 years

Salary Offered: Rs 13,740 per month + allowances

Number of Vacancies: 100

Mohan Spintex, Vijayawada

Name of the Role: Weaving Machine Operators/ Helpers/ Operators/ Security Guards

Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/ I.T.I Fitter

Age: 18-35 years

Salary Offered: Rs 8,000+ Rs 1,300 + food + accommodation

Number of Vacancies: 110

Team Lead (SBI Cards)

Name of the Role: Branch Relationship Executives

Educational Qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 18-40 years

Salary Offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month

Number of Vacancies: 30

Bajaj Alchem Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam

Name of the Role: Sales Executives/ Tele Callers

Educational Qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 22-30 years

Salary Offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month

Number of Vacancies: 30

IXAR Group

Name of the Role: NDT Technician, PAUT Operator

Educational Qualifications: B Tech/ M Tech (Mechanical)

Age: 18-30 years

Salary Offered: Rs 10,500-22,000 per month + food allowance + accommodation (site allowance will be paid based on location)

Number of Vacancies: 15

TJL NDT Technologies

a) Name of the Role: QA, QC Engineer

Educational Qualifications: B Tech with experience in oil and gas industries

Age: Below 40 years

Salary Offered: Rs 40,000 per month + food and accommodation

Project duration: 18 months

Number of Vacancies: 3

b) Name of the Role: Civil Engineer

Educational Qualifications: BTech (Civil)

Age: Below 40 years

Salary Offered: Rs 40,000 + food and accommodation

Project duration: 18 months

Number of Vacancies: 2

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 26 May 2023.

