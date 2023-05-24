On Friday, 26 May 2023, a mega job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill 390 job vacancies for various posts. 10th, intermediate, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Hero Motocorp Ltd, Nellore
Name of the Role: Trainee
Educational Qualifications: Inter/ITI
Age: 18-25 years
Salary Offered: Rs 15,500 per month + PF & ESIC
Number of Vacancies: 50
Synergies Active Ingredients Ltd, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Junior Chemist/Senior Chemist/ Trainee Fitter/ Trainee Officer
Educational Qualifications: ITI/Diploma (Mechanical), B.Sc Chemistry (freshers)
Age: 21-26 years
Salary Offered: Rs 12,000 per month + Free Bus facility and Canteen subsidy
Number of Vacancies: 50
Bharat FIH Ltd, Nellore
Name of the Role: Mobile Assemblers (Female Only)
Educational Qualifications: 10th/Inter
Age: 18-25 years
Salary Offered: Rs 13,740 per month + allowances
Number of Vacancies: 100
Mohan Spintex, Vijayawada
Name of the Role: Weaving Machine Operators/ Helpers/ Operators/ Security Guards
Educational Qualifications: 10th Standard/ Inter/ I.T.I Fitter
Age: 18-35 years
Salary Offered: Rs 8,000+ Rs 1,300 + food + accommodation
Number of Vacancies: 110
Team Lead (SBI Cards)
Name of the Role: Branch Relationship Executives
Educational Qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 18-40 years
Salary Offered: Rs 18,000-25,000 per month
Number of Vacancies: 30
Bajaj Alchem Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam
Name of the Role: Sales Executives/ Tele Callers
Educational Qualifications: Any Degree
Age: 22-30 years
Salary Offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month
Number of Vacancies: 30
IXAR Group
Name of the Role: NDT Technician, PAUT Operator
Educational Qualifications: B Tech/ M Tech (Mechanical)
Age: 18-30 years
Salary Offered: Rs 10,500-22,000 per month + food allowance + accommodation (site allowance will be paid based on location)
Number of Vacancies: 15
TJL NDT Technologies
a) Name of the Role: QA, QC Engineer
Educational Qualifications: B Tech with experience in oil and gas industries
Age: Below 40 years
Salary Offered: Rs 40,000 per month + food and accommodation
Project duration: 18 months
Number of Vacancies: 3
b) Name of the Role: Civil Engineer
Educational Qualifications: BTech (Civil)
Age: Below 40 years
Salary Offered: Rs 40,000 + food and accommodation
Project duration: 18 months
Number of Vacancies: 2
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the mega job mela in Vizag through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 26 May 2023.
