The Department of Skills Development and Training, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with Skill AP and the National Career Service, is organizing a monthly job mela in Visakhapatnam on 20 September 2024. It will take place at Dr V S Krishna Govt Degree & PG College (A) in Madillapalem. The initiative is aimed at providing career opportunities to graduates, with several top companies participating to offer promising job roles.

The event offers opportunities across various companies:

TAO Digital India Pvt Ltd

This US-based company is offering 50 vacancies for the position of GIS Engineer. Candidates with a diploma, B Tech, or BSc in Computers (graduates from the 2020–2024 batches) are eligible. The job location is Visakhapatnam, with a starting salary of Rs 1.75 LPA. The age limit for candidates is between 21 to 25 years, and both male and female candidates can apply.

Muthoot Fincorp Pvt Ltd

Muthoot Fincorp is hiring for Business Development Executives with a minimum qualification of any degree. The salary package ranges from Rs 1.80 LPA to Rs 2.98 LPA, with additional incentives. This role has 20 vacancies, and the work locations include Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. Only male candidates below the age of 35 can apply.

Reliance Retail Ltd

Reliance Retail is offering 50 vacancies for Customer Service Associates. Candidates with an intermediate qualification and above are eligible for this role, which provides a salary of Rs 1.4 LPA. Work locations include Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Anakapalli districts. Both male and female candidates within the age range of 19 to 25 can apply.

The mela is open to fresh graduates and experienced professionals looking for new opportunities. Candidates are required to attend the event in formal dress and can register through the provided link: https://forms.gle/twwaAt5Tp4eRLRwR9. For additional inquiries, candidates can contact 8555868681.

This job mela in Visakhapatnam on 20 September is an opportunity for young professionals to connect with leading companies and kickstart their careers.

